Tragedy in Turkey: 17 workers killed and 12 injured in steel factory explosion

A tragic incident occurred at around 11:46 at a steel industry factory owned by HABAS in the Aliaga area of Izmir, Turkey, where 17 workers were killed and 12 others injured in a powerful explosion.

The incident took place in the Çakmaklı neighborhood during maintenance work at the factory. Turkish media report that a large industrial crane mounted on the building’s ceiling broke loose and fell onto the natural gas line, causing an explosion followed by a fire.

Të lidhura None found

After the alarm was raised, numerous firefighters and medical teams arrived at the scene to put out the flames and provide first aid to the injured.

Seventeen people were killed in the explosion, while 12 others were injured, one of them seriously. The injured were taken to hospitals for the necessary medical treatment.

Meanwhile, autopsies and the identification of the victims are ongoing. The families of the workers who died are waiting anxiously and in grief at the Institute of Forensic Medicine for the procedures to be completed.

The factory was also filmed from the air, and the footage shows the extent of the damage caused by the explosion and fire.

Turkish authorities are expected to continue their investigation to determine the cause of the accident and establish responsibility for the tragedy.