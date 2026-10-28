VIDEO/ Medical students begin march toward the Ministry of Education: We demand a revolution

VIDEO/ Medical students begin march toward the Ministry of Education: We demand a revolution

This Wednesday, students from the Faculty of Medicine began marching toward the Ministry of Education, taking to the streets to call for change and express their dissatisfaction.

With the slogan “Students demand a revolution,” they gathered to deliver their messages and call for a response from the institutions responsible.

Të lidhura

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For more than two weeks, students have boycotted classes and taken to the streets in protest, calling for the government’s resignation.

Lecturers have also shown their support, expressing solidarity and saying they will stand by the students until their demands are met. The main demand is the resignation of Edi Rama.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 10:48

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