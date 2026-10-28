Gërvalla: No border should serve as a refuge for crime

Gërvalla: No border should serve as a refuge for crime

Kosovo’s government approved four draft laws aimed at legal cooperation with other countries: three agreements with the Kingdom of Sweden and one with the Kingdom of Belgium.

Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla announced that the agreements with Sweden concern extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and the transfer of sentenced persons. The agreement with Belgium, meanwhile, concerns mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

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According to Gërvalla, these agreements strengthen international cooperation, expand opportunities to prosecute crimes across borders, and establish more effective mechanisms for law enforcement.

“No state border should become a refuge for crime,” the minister stressed.

In her post, Gërvalla said the draft laws were approved at the government’s eighth meeting. She emphasized that the agreements strengthen the Republic of Kosovo’s role in international legal cooperation.

The minister added that no legal system should have to face crime alone, and that state borders should not become places where it finds protection.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 10:49

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