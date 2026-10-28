Details emerge in Tirana shooting: 22-year-old shot after asking for an unpaid debt

New details have emerged about a late-night shooting in Tirana. The dispute between Elvis Zirka and the suspected perpetrator, Sokol Zeka, is believed to have begun some time ago.

The conflict is suspected to have stemmed from an unpaid debt owed by Zeka, 28.

Të lidhura None found

The incident took place in the street. According to statements the 22-year-old victim gave investigators, he had known Sokol Zeka for some time and had lent him money, but did not say how much or what it was for.

Investigators suspect their dispute may have begun outside Albanian territory.