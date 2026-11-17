Former director of the National Agency of Information Society (AKSHI), Mirlinda Karçanaj, appeared at the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) on Tuesday morning as part of the reporting obligation imposed on her. Mirlinda Karçanaj is accused of having acted with the other defendants in the case as a structured criminal group by manipulating tenders, favoring companies and exerting pressure on competing operators. AKSHI CASE According to SPAK, Ergys Agasi and Ermal Beqiri are considered two of the key figures in the criminal scheme. They are accused of unlawful competition through violence, unlawful deprivation of liberty, violation of equal treatment in tenders, participation in a structured criminal group and money laundering. According to the investigation, they pressured and intimidated representatives of companies participating in tenders in order to force them to withdraw their appeals, with the aim of ensuring that the favored companies were declared winners. Former AKSHI director Mirlinda Karçanaj and her deputy, Hava Delibashi, are accused of violating equal treatment in tenders and participating in a structured criminal group. According to SPAK, they are suspected of having played a role in the manipulated tender procedures and in favoring certain companies through criteria established unlawfully. Former deputy director of the Tirana Police Erion Ismaili is accused of unlawful competition through violence and participation in a structured criminal group. Businessmen Andis Papa, Gëzim Hoxha and Rogers Rryta are accused of money laundering and participation in a structured criminal group. SEIZED ASSETS SPAK seized assets worth 40 million euros belonging to Mirlinda Karçanaj, Ergys Agasi, Ermal Beqiri, Andis Papa and Erion Ismaili. A Tirana apartment and property, a property in Qerret, an olive grove in Sauk, a Volkswagen Tiguan and several bank accounts were seized from Karçanaj. Dozens of assets belonging to Ergys Agasi were seized, including villas and properties in Petrelë, Lundër, Durrës and Vlorë, apartments, garages, plots of land, farmland and forests covering thousands of square meters. A 2023 Land Rover Defender, the company “E.A.S” and several bank accounts at different banks were also blocked. SPAK seized plots of land in Green Coast and Tirana, villas in Rolling Hills, an apartment in Golem, a yacht named “Skyfall,” two private companies, vehicles and bank accounts in the name of Ermal Beqiri and related entities. Meanwhile, more than 505 million lekë held in two different companies were seized from Andis Papa, while approximately 100 million lekë in the entity “A” were seized from Erion Ismaili.

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