Vance: Americans should not expect an imminent crisis; there is no reason for shelters or food stockpiles

United States Vice President JD Vance has urged citizens not to be alarmed by recent speculation about a possible crisis in the country, stressing that there are no signs of an imminent emergency.

In an interview with Fox News, he was asked whether Americans should take special measures, such as building shelters or stockpiling large quantities of food and water.

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Vance said that some of his friends had contacted him to ask whether they should prepare for such a situation. “My answer was ‘No.’ We do not see a crisis coming, but you should be prepared for anything,” he said.

According to the vice president, the US administration is working to prevent worst-case scenarios, while the relevant institutions and structures are being kept on alert for any possible situation.

Vance stressed that the military preparations are largely part of routine procedures aimed at maintaining the operational readiness of the Armed Forces’ infrastructure.

He explained that the administration’s goal is for the military to be able to handle any crisis should one arise, but that this does not mean Washington expects an immediate emergency.

Meanwhile, claims of a widespread power outage in the US, described as a planned “blackout” for Tuesday, have circulated on social media and in some media reports.

Published information clarifies that this is a routine test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) emergency alert system.

The test is expected to last about one minute and will be broadcast via television and radio. No special alerts will be sent to mobile phones.

Concerns have also increased following measures taken by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to increase the autonomy of US military bases in the event of power outages.

These measures have fueled speculation that the military is preparing for a possible crisis. However, according to the explanations provided, they are part of plans to strengthen the operational readiness and energy independence of military installations.

The US administration continues to emphasize that the measures are preventive and that there are currently no indications of an imminent emergency.