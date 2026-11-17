U.S. Embassy in Kosovo warns citizens of potential risks during the holiday season

The U.S. Embassy in Pristina has issued a security alert for American citizens in Kosovo, advising them to remain especially vigilant as the holidays approach.

The notice, published on November 16, 2026, urges American citizens to pay close attention to their surroundings and take steps to protect their personal safety.

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According to the Embassy, large gatherings and public events could become potential targets for terrorist groups and people involved in criminal activity.

The warning says attacks could take place without prior notice or with very little warning. The threat may also include individuals acting alone, while potential targets include tourist areas, markets, transport hubs, shopping centers, religious sites and other public spaces.

American citizens are urged to exercise particular caution at festivals, holiday events and gatherings where large numbers of people congregate. Those in areas frequented by tourists should remain vigilant and follow the instructions of police and emergency services.

The Embassy also warns that the holiday season in Europe may bring travel difficulties and disruptions to daily routines. The notice says strikes and protests have increased in recent months.

Other concerns include false bomb threats, which have affected civil aviation in several European countries during November and caused flight cancellations or disruptions.

For this reason, American citizens traveling abroad are advised to follow local media to stay informed about developments that could affect transportation and daily life.