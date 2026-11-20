Video/ Flooding again on Rruga e Arbrit in Bulqiza, water covers asphalt and puts vehicles at risk

Heavy rain that fell overnight has again brought flooding to Rruga e Arbrit, specifically in the section connecting two neighborhoods of Bulqiza.

Large volumes of water coming down from the Qafa e Buallit area, along with blocked side drainage channels, have caused the road to be completely flooded.

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This makes it difficult for vehicles to move and creates danger for those behind the wheel.

Authorities are urging drivers to be extremely careful, reduce speed and pass with increased caution along this section of the road.

This road segment floods every time there is heavy rainfall. According to an analysis of the problem, the drainage channels are unable to handle the large volume of water that collects from both sides of the Bulqiza valley.

Although the situation repeats regularly, the drainage issue remains a constant concern for residents and users of Rruga e Arbrit.