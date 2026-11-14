VIDEO/ Accused by SPAK of corruption and misusing millions of euros in public funds, Balluku takes a front-row seat at the Socialist Party Assembly

VIDEO/ Accused by SPAK of corruption and misusing millions of euros in public funds, Balluku takes a front-row seat at the Socialist Party Assembly

Belinda Balluku, the former deputy prime minister, took a seat in the front row at a meeting of the Socialist Party Assembly held in Gjiri i Lalzit.

She appeared alongside the party’s senior leaders, while SPAK is investigating her over allegations related to public tender procedures. The case has sparked political debate and is one of the most high-profile in the justice system.

Të lidhura

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At today’s meeting, Edi Rama is expected to deliver messages about the direction and organization of the Socialist Party.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 11:08

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