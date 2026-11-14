Socialist Party Assembly holds meeting without media, members’ phones switched off

During Prime Minister Edi Rama’s speech to members of the Socialist Party’s National Assembly in Lalëz, communication with participants inside the hall was cut off.

Attendees’ phones were reportedly switched off, making it impossible to obtain information or communicate with them.

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The measure was taken after Rama called for the signal to be blocked for the media. The prime minister had said he would first address his “political family” before delivering his full public speech.

The Socialist Party’s General Secretary, Blendi Klosi, opened the Assembly meeting, and discussions began with the prime minister’s remarks.

Details of Rama’s speech behind closed doors have not yet been made public. After the meeting, the prime minister is expected to speak publicly to the media.