From November 15, winter equipment becomes mandatory for vehicles

Starting tomorrow, November 15, all vehicles traveling on public roads must be equipped with the winter equipment required by law.

This requirement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs is based on the Law on Road Traffic Safety and the Law Amending the Law on Road Traffic Safety.

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For vehicles weighing up to 3,500 kilograms, regulations require winter tires on all four wheels, with a minimum tread depth of 4 millimeters around the circumference and across the width.

Alternatively, these vehicles may use summer tires on all four wheels, with a tread depth of at least 4 millimeters around the circumference and across the width, provided they are equipped with snow chains suitable for the drive wheels or other appropriate equipment.

For four-wheel-drive vehicles (4×4), winter tires must be fitted to all four wheels and have a minimum tread depth of 6 millimeters around the circumference and across the width. Summer tires on all four wheels, with a tread depth of at least 4 millimeters, are also permitted if the vehicle has snow chains.

If a 4×4 vehicle has permanent four-wheel drive, snow chains must be fitted to at least the rear axle. With selectable four-wheel drive, they must be fitted to at least the axle that is permanently engaged.

Vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kilograms must have winter tires on the drive wheels, with a minimum tread depth of 6 millimeters around the circumference and across the width. Alternatively, summer tires with a tread depth of 4 millimeters may be used on all four wheels if the vehicle has snow chains suitable for the drive wheels or other appropriate equipment.

Buses and goods vehicles that, due to their technical characteristics, cannot be fitted with snow chains on the drive wheels must have winter tires on those wheels and carry a suitable tool, specifically a shovel.

Tires are considered winter tires when marked on the side with “MS,” “M+S,” “M & S,” or the symbol of a snowflake on a stylized three-peaked mountain.

The Regulation on Mandatory Vehicle Equipment prohibits the use of studded tires on vehicles traveling on public roads.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges drivers to comply with the legal requirement for winter equipment to ensure smooth and safe road travel during winter conditions.