Goran Bulajic, a 53-year-old Serbian military pilot, died today when the fighter aircraft he was flying crashed into a field northwest of Belgrade, the Serbian Ministry of Defense announced.

The incident occurred near Stara Pazova, about 31 kilometers northwest of the capital. Serbian authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.

Të lidhura None found

The aircraft was part of the 204th Aviation Brigade, based at Batajnica military airport.

Since Serbia gained independence in 2006, the country’s armed forces have been involved in 14 air accidents. A total of 17 people have died in these incidents, which involved 12 aircraft and two helicopters.

The Serbian Air Force operates 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, manufactured between 1987 and 1991. Serbia plans to replace them with 12 French Dassault Rafale F4 aircraft, purchased in 2024 for 2.7 billion euros. Their delivery is scheduled for 2028.