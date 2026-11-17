Hoxha and Kos discuss Albania’s negotiations with the EU: Commitments must be turned into reforms

Ferit Hoxha, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, met with Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement. Their discussion focused on Albania’s accession process to the European Union and the steps needed to conclude the negotiations.

During the meeting, they reviewed the country’s progress following the publication of the 2026 Progress Report. They also discussed the negotiating road map, the outlook for the process and the implementation of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans.

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Hoxha said Albania had built strong, tangible momentum on its path to the EU, which must lead to concrete and measurable results.

“Now is the time to turn this momentum into measurable results, continue closing chapters, and transform commitments into reforms, and reforms into membership,” the minister said.

He noted that close cooperation with the European Commission and EU member states is important to accelerate reforms, fulfill commitments and maintain the pace of negotiations at this decisive stage of the accession process.

Finally, Minister Hoxha thanked Commissioner Kos for her continued support for Albania and her commitment to a credible, merit-based enlargement process. He stressed that enlargement is a strategic investment in Europe’s shared future.