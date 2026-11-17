A Russian An-12 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia.

Russian media reports say all 17 people on board were killed in the accident.

Të lidhura None found

The final moments of the flight were captured by security cameras. The footage shows the plane engulfed in flames as it fell, with an explosion occurring when it hit the ground.

The incident was confirmed by the region’s governor, Ilya Seredyuk, in a post on his official channel. He said the crash occurred near the village of Yagunovo. Emergency teams have arrived at the scene, and the governor is also on his way to the area.