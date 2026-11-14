Vehicle explosion in Elbasan: two more suspects arrested over planting and transporting explosives

Vehicle explosion in Elbasan: two more suspects arrested over planting and transporting explosives

Two more people have been arrested in “Porosia,” a police operation to solve the case of the explosive attack on a vehicle owned by A. D. The incident occurred on November 5 in the “28 Nëntori” neighborhood of Elbasan.

The arrested men are O. T., 24, and S. P., 29, both residents of Durrës. They were located and apprehended in cooperation with the Durrës Local Police Directorate.

Të lidhura

None found

Investigators suspect that O. T. acted together with 17-year-old B. H., who was detained earlier, to place the explosive device in A. D.’s vehicle and detonate it. S. P. is suspected of transporting the explosive device in the vehicle used to carry out the attack. According to police, that vehicle had been obtained by E. T., who was detained immediately after the incident.

The investigation, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing to fully document the suspects’ activities and identify any other people who may have been involved. The case materials have been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Elbasan for the criminal offenses of “Destruction of property with explosives,” committed in cooperation, and “Unauthorized possession and manufacture of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition.”


Shtuar 14.11.2026 17:08

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