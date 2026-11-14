Pacolli and Estonian delegate review cooperation on the environment and energy

Pacolli and Estonian delegate review cooperation on the environment and energy

On the sidelines of COP31, Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Fitore Pacolli held a bilateral meeting with Laura Remmelgas, head of Estonia’s delegation. The talks focused on strengthening cooperation on the environment, climate and energy.

During the meeting, the two sides shared experiences on the energy transition and the development of renewable energy sources, Pacolli said.

Të lidhura

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She said they also discussed the digitalization of environmental governance and waste management. Particular attention was given to the packaging return system (DRS), which they aim to develop in Kosovo as well through the new Waste Law.

Pacolli said Estonia was ready to share its expertise with Kosovo. According to her, they agreed to continue their cooperation through the exchange of experience and professional expertise.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 17:08

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