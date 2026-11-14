Students damage advertisements during protest against Rama in the 21 December area

During the march against the government in Tirana’s 21 December area, several protesters damaged advertisements displayed along the road.

The march was accompanied by chants against Prime Minister Edi Rama and the government, as students continued their protest in the capital.

Të lidhura None found

The students have said that the prime minister’s departure is non-negotiable and have rejected the government’s proposals for dialogue. Slogans heard at the protest included “Rama, resign,” “Without youth, there is no Albania,” “Students demand a revolution,” “Rama in prison, Berisha in prison,” and “A diploma is not a ticket to emigration.”