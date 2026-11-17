Two trains collided this morning in Prague, Czechia, with initial reports indicating that dozens of people were injured.

The accident occurred at around 7:00 a.m. on a railway bridge over Seifertova Street, near the Czech capital’s main railway station.

Të lidhura None found

Immediately after the incident, emergency services, rescue teams and medical personnel arrived in the area and began operations to assist the injured.

Local police confirmed that the collision had occurred, while authorities continue to work at the scene. The cause of the accident has not yet been officially determined, and the exact number of injured people has not been disclosed.

Further details about the circumstances of the incident and the health of those injured are expected to be released in the coming hours.