Valentin Ftoni extradited to Albania from New York, sentenced twice to 25 years in prison each for the murder of 3 people in Shkodër

52-year-old Valentin Ftoni has been extradited from New York to Albania, sentenced twice to 25 years in prison each for three murders committed in Shkodër County during 1998-2001.

On September 19, 2000, in the Ças area of Velipojë, Ftoni killed Gjelosh and Ardiana Markaj for blood feud motives. For this event, on September 28, 2001, the Shkodër District Court found him guilty and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, on August 12, 2001, he killed citizen Gac Toma. For this murder, on November 18, 2008, the same court sentenced him again to 25 years in prison.

Investigators from Albanian and American authorities suspect that, after leaving Albania, Ftoni used forged documents and at least two false identities to enter American territory illegally.

It is also suspected that in the US he used another false identity, taken from a Central American country.

Full police announcement:

Following the notification issued in October 2026 and in continuation of the State Police’s work and international cooperation with law enforcement partners of the United States of America, where thanks to a lengthy investigation between these agencies, on 08.10.2026, Albanian citizen Valentin Ftoni, 52, was arrested in New York, the State Police and American federal agencies coordinated by DSS/OCIU at the United States Embassy in Tirana have completed the final phase of the operation called “GLOBE”.

On 18.11.2026, the extradition of Albanian citizen Valentin Ftoni, known in the United States under 3 forged identities as Valentin Bujaj, Parim Hajredini (Kosovar identity) and Alexander Campusano (Central American identity), was carried out. Valentin Ftoni, a person with a high criminal profile, convicted in Albania for multiple murders, was taken into custody by American federal authorities ICE-ERO and DSS/OCIU and made available to Albanian authorities for further procedural actions, authorities which have sentenced him twice to 25 years in prison each, for several murders committed during 1998-2001.

This citizen had been declared wanted by Albanian authorities since 2001, after being sentenced twice to 25 years in prison each, for 3 murders committed in Shkodër County, and was hiding in the US after fleeing Albania, using the aforementioned identities.

On 28.01.2001, the Shkodër Court declared citizen Valentin Ftoni guilty and sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the criminal offenses “Premeditated murder,” committed in complicity, and “Unauthorized possession and production of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition,” after on 19.09.2000, in Cas, Shkodër, he killed citizens Gj. M. and A. M., for blood feud motives.

Also, on 18.11.2008, the Shkodër Court declared citizen Valentin Ftoni guilty and sentenced him to 25 years in prison for the criminal offenses “Premeditated murder,” committed in complicity, and “Unauthorized possession and production of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition,” after on 12.08.2001, in Shkodër, he killed citizen G. T.