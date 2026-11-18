The condition of drainage systems could cause localized flooding in urban areas of Shkodër, Kukës and Lezhë counties. The Institute of Geosciences (IGJEUM) announces that heavy rainfall is expected in the coming hours in the north of the country. In Shkodër and Kukës, small mountain rivers may overflow their banks and cause landslides.

In Dibër, Lezhë, Durrës, Tiranë and Elbasan counties, rainfall will be moderate to locally intense, accompanied by thunderstorms. Korça will have light to moderate rainfall, while the rest of the country will experience light rainfall. Winds will be moderate to strong, especially along the coast and in mountainous areas, according to IGJEUM.

Të lidhura None found

Due to the worsening weather, sailings for small vessels and fishing boats have been suspended in Vlorë and Durrës. The Vlorë Port Authority has banned issuing departure permits for these vessels planning to go to open sea outside the Bay of Vlorë, from 08:00 on November 18 until 06:00 on November 20.

To prevent any risk, port authorities are requiring the implementation of measures in ports and increased readiness of crews. Meanwhile, international maritime transport ships will continue operations normally according to their destinations.