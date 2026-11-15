US steps up security after reports of a possible Iranian drone attack on Trump

US security authorities are on heightened alert following reports of an alleged Iranian plan to attack President Donald Trump and senior officials in his administration with drones.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reports that Trump has reduced his public appearances. According to the newspaper, several senior US officials have been moved to high-security facilities as a precaution against the alleged threat.

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Citing senior sources in the US and Israel, the newspaper says Mossad provided the CIA with specific information about the alleged Iranian plan. This came after US intelligence services asked Mossad to investigate and verify the threat.

The sources say other protective measures have also been put in place. However, no details have been released about the exact nature of the threat, when an attack might take place or how far Iran’s operational preparations have advanced.

Earlier Israeli warnings and CIA assessments

The latest report draws renewed attention to earlier warnings Israel gave the US about possible Iranian threats to Trump’s life.

On August 13, 2026, Reuters reported that Israel had passed several warnings to the United States about possible Iranian plans to assassinate the US president. Current and former US officials cited by the news agency said the CIA and other intelligence agencies had been unable to independently confirm much of the information.

The scenarios mentioned in the Israeli warnings ranged from a sniper attack to a stabbing during a public event. Israel had begun passing on this information before the 12-day war in June 2025 and stepped up its warnings before the US military operation against Iran in February 2026.

One of the most serious warnings concerned Trump’s trip to Turkey in July for the NATO summit in Ankara. Reuters reported that Israeli officials had alerted the White House to a possible Iranian attempt to kill him. One scenario involved striking the presidential aircraft with a portable anti-aircraft missile.

Although US intelligence services had not verified the threat, the Secret Service carried out an unusual security operation: Trump was secretly transferred from Air Force One to another military aircraft, which he used to leave Turkey.

Turkish intelligence services, meanwhile, had found no evidence supporting the Israeli scenario. Reuters sources also said the CIA had assigned low credibility to some of Israel’s information about threats to Trump.

Some US officials had questioned whether Israel was passing on the information solely to inform Washington or also to influence the US administration’s decisions concerning Tehran. Israel had denied those claims.

Mossad chief in the US for meetings with American officials

The new warning comes to light at a sensitive time for relations between Washington and Tehran. Meanwhile, Mossad chief Roman Goffman is in the United States to meet senior officials in the Trump administration.

According to Axios, his schedule includes a meeting with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and a possible meeting with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging the US administration to consider resuming military operations against Iran. So far, however, there is no confirmed evidence directly linking Goffman’s trip to the latest warning of a possible drone attack.

US authorities’ concerns also reflect a long-standing assessment that Iran seeks to retaliate for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani. He was killed in January 2020 in a US operation ordered by Trump.

Previous threats, however, do not in themselves prove that a specific attack plan is being prepared.

Neither the White House nor the CIA has publicly confirmed reports of an Iranian drone attack plan or the relocation of US officials to high-security facilities.

It remains unclear whether US agencies have obtained independent evidence supporting Mossad’s information or whether this is another warning that has led only to tighter security.

If the threat to the US president is confirmed, the consequences for relations between Washington and Tehran would be significant at a time when further military escalation remains possible.