Verdict for Thaçi and others in administration of justice case to be announced in The Hague on Tuesday

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague are expected to announce the verdict against former president Hashim Thaçi and others in the administration of justice case the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10:00.

Also accused in the case are former Kosovo Intelligence Agency chief Bashkim Smakaj, former Malisheva mayor Isni Kilaj, Fadil Fazliu and former justice minister Hajredin Kuçi.

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The indictment, confirmed on November 29, 2024, concerns allegations of unlawful attempts to influence witness testimony in the war crimes trial.

According to the indictment, between April 12 and November 2, 2023, Thaçi passed confidential information about witnesses for the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office to Smakaj, Kilaj, Fazliu and Kuçi, along with instructions to influence their testimony. Prosecutors allege that he also coordinated three separate groups to influence testimony in the war crimes trial.

Thaçi faces three counts of attempting to obstruct officials in the performance of their duties, four counts of breaching the secrecy of proceedings and four counts of contempt of court. Smakaj, Kilaj and Fazliu each face two counts, while Kuçi faces two counts of contempt of court.

Prosecutors have requested a six-year prison sentence for Thaçi and asked that the time he has spent in detention not be credited against any sentence imposed.

On September 16 of this year, former president Thaçi was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the trial of former KLA leaders.