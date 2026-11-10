US moves aircraft from another base in Britain over concerns about Iran

US military aircraft have left RAF Mildenhall in Britain and been sent to Germany as authorities assess a possible threat linked to Iran.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing officials and people familiar with the situation, two US tanker aircraft departed RAF Mildenhall for Germany on Monday morning. More aircraft of the same type were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day.

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Sources cited by the newspaper said the nature of the potential threat to RAF Mildenhall remains unclear and is still being assessed by US officials.

The British Ministry of Defence declined to comment on other countries’ military activities. A spokesperson said aircraft and other assets move regularly in response to operational requirements.

Neither the Pentagon nor US European Command immediately responded to Reuters’ requests for comment on the development.

The move from RAF Mildenhall comes several weeks after US B-1 bombers left RAF Fairford, in southwestern England. That decision followed a security incident suspected of being linked to Iran.

RAF Fairford had been an important operational hub for US bombers involved in strikes against Iran. After the security incident, Washington decided that the B-1 aircraft would no longer remain at the base.

Last month, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the activity at RAF Fairford may have been coordinated with Iran. The Iranian ambassador to Britain rejected the claim.

The relocation of aircraft from RAF Mildenhall is the second similar incident at US bases in Britain. It has heightened concerns about the security of Western military installations amid high tensions between Washington and Tehran.