Rama convenes the Socialist Party’s National Assembly in Lalëz Bay! From student protests to the May 9 elections! What will be discussed

Rama convenes the Socialist Party’s National Assembly in Lalëz Bay! From student protests to the May 9 elections! What will be discussed

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., the Socialist Party will convene its National Assembly in the Lalëz Bay area. Discussions are expected to focus on preparations for the May 9 local elections and the organization of party structures for the electoral process.

Another issue expected to receive attention is the political situation in the country and the ongoing protests by students demanding Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation.

Të lidhura

None found

The assembly meeting also comes at a delicate moment for the Socialists, following recent clashes between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj after the latter was transferred from Durrës prison to the prison in Fier.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 11:01

Tags: , , , , , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet