Dense fog blankets the Tirana–Peshkopi road, making travel difficult

Dense fog blankets the Tirana–Peshkopi road, making travel difficult

Dense fog covered the entire Bulqizë district this morning, making it difficult for vehicles to travel, particularly on the main roads.

Following rain in the early morning hours and a drop in temperatures, fog covered the Bulqizë–Tirana and Bulqizë–Peshkopi roads, significantly reducing visibility for drivers.

Të lidhura

None found

Drivers faced difficult conditions along these roads and had to slow down because of the limited visibility.

The fog was not confined to the main roads; it also covered the town of Bulqizë and surrounding areas.

Drivers are advised to take extra care, maintain a safe distance and use appropriate lights while travelling to avoid accidents in these weather conditions.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 11:01

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