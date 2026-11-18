US director of national intelligence: threats from Iran against Americans have risen significantly

Officials in the United States report that threats posed by Iran to American citizens, both inside the United States and abroad, have increased considerably.

The warning was issued by Jay Clayton, the US director of national intelligence, during a hearing of the National Security Committee in the House of Representatives in Washington.

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Clayton declared: “We remain committed to detecting, preventing and countering lethal Iranian plots, both outside and inside the United States,” emphasizing that American personnel in both areas face greater risk.

This warning comes at a time when Iran has threatened to strike American forces and their allies in the region in retaliation for the attacks that the United States and Israel carried out against Iranian territory in February. According to reports, these attacks have continued for more than eight months since they began.

In a memorandum obtained by Reuters last month, Clayton had warned that Tehran had stepped up efforts to strike American personnel and that plans for lethal attacks on US citizens had reached advanced stages.

Meanwhile, a CNN report, based on US intelligence assessments, suggested that Iran may be planning a dirty bomb attack in Washington. Asked about the issue, Clayton declined to comment on specific cases, but said that threats of this kind are not new.