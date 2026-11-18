Hakeem Jeffries marks a historic turn, poised to become the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives

The Democratic caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives has formalized Hakeem Jeffries’ candidacy for speaker, a step that places him on the verge of a historic achievement as the first African American to lead the institution.

The vote for the new head of the House is scheduled for January 3, the day the new Congress begins and Democrats officially take the majority of seats.

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With this role, Jeffries will lead one of the most powerful bodies in the American political system. The position of speaker of the House is second in the presidential line of succession, immediately after the vice president. After the result was announced, he described the nomination as an extraordinary honor and a rare privilege.

Jeffries, who represents a district in the state of New York, secured a new term at the head of the Democratic caucus by a deep vote margin: 251 in favor and only 11 against, in a process held behind closed doors. He has held the minority leader role since 2023.

Despite the broad support, some new lawmakers from the progressive wing expressed hesitation, arguing that the result of the recent elections sent a clear signal that the electorate expects a change in the Democratic Party leadership.

Seven newly elected representatives, including Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez from New York, stressed that the party must respond better to citizens’ expectations.

In a joint statement, they underlined that although visible progress has been made, work is still needed to ensure the party’s direction in the next Congress is in line with what voters expect from their leadership.

Democrats are preparing for a long political confrontation with the White House once they officially take the reins of the House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of cooperation with Democrats in some areas, but at the same time has warned that he will not hesitate to use the veto to block any bill that runs counter to his positions.

This stance could complicate the fulfillment of Democrats’ electoral pledges, especially regarding lowering the cost of living and passing other important reforms. During a press conference after the nomination, Jeffries pledged that Democrats will work forcefully to lower the prices of food, fuel and housing.

He also promised efforts to make health care more affordable for all American citizens. Beyond directing the legislative agenda, Jeffries will also be responsible for managing the investigations that Democrats plan to launch against President Donald Trump, members of his family and cabinet officials.

With the return of the majority in the House of Representatives, Democrats gain broader oversight powers and concrete opportunities to open congressional investigations.

Meanwhile, the progressive wing of the party has called for a stronger orientation toward the interests of workers and American families, as internal tensions are also expected to focus on the issue of support for Israel and the costs of the health care system.

Besides Jeffries, Democrats have also determined the rest of the leadership team: Katherine Clark from Massachusetts will serve as majority leader, Pete Aguilar from California as responsible for discipline and vote coordination, while Joe Neguse from Colorado will hold the post of assistant speaker.

With control of the House of Representatives, Democrats are given a powerful platform to oversee and check the administration of President Trump.