Prince Harry ready to rejoin the British army in case of conflict with Russia: I would be 100% there

The Duke of Sussex has made it known that he is prepared to return to the ranks of the United Kingdom’s army if Britain were to find itself involved in an armed confrontation with Russia.

During a previously unannounced visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Prince Harry said he would be willing to serve again in the armed forces should such a need arise.

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In an interview with the British daily “The Telegraph,” he said that if he were asked to return to service and the situation demanded it, he would be fully committed to serving his country, side by side with veterans and other military personnel, according to Daily Mail reports.

During the conversation, the prince stressed that Ukraine has much to teach the rest of the world, adding that everyone should feel concerned about the direction of the security situation.

He did not spare criticism of how US President Donald Trump has handled the war in Ukraine, stressing that this approach does not necessarily represent the opinion of the majority of American citizens.

The prince also expressed concern about a possible division within Europe. In his view, the continent has already understood the danger posed by Vladimir Putin, but the possibility remains that European states could become divided among themselves.