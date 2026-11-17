US considers $77.1 million B94 nuclear bomb that could strike bunkers in Iran, Russia and China

A new American nuclear weapon, designated B94, may be designed to strike bunkers and military installations deep underground. The United States is considering developing it.

A reference to the B94 appeared in a US Senate Budget Committee document proposing an allocation of $77.1 million for fiscal year 2027. However, the amount is a recommendation and has not received final approval.

Të lidhura None found

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2027 must be voted on in the Senate, reconciled with the House of Representatives’ version and then approved by the president.

The document describes B94 as a new designation for a nuclear weapon, but its explosive yield, technical specifications and intended targets have not yet been disclosed.

Experts believe the project could be linked to the NDS-A program, an air-delivered nuclear system intended to strike hardened or deeply buried targets that conventional weapons cannot easily reach. US authorities, however, have not confirmed that they are the same program.

US strategic interests include underground facilities in Iran, as well as military infrastructure in Russia and China, countries that have invested in hardened structures and protected command centers.

The US arsenal already includes the B61-11 bomb, designed to strike underground targets. The B94 could be intended to supplement or replace some of the weapons currently in service.

The War Zone, a specialist US news outlet, reported that the reference to the B94 was found during a review of budget documents. If confirmed as a new system, it would be the first US air-delivered nuclear bomb with a new designation since 1991.

Washington has not yet released a concrete design for the weapon or clarified which targets it would be intended to strike.

According to experts quoted by Breaking Defense, the B94 could give the US a new capability to strike underground targets that existing American weapons struggle to reach. However, they question its effectiveness, as targets buried at extreme depths remain difficult to destroy even with specialized munitions.

The project is seen as part of broader efforts to modernize the US nuclear arsenal, including next-generation ballistic missiles, strategic submarines and the B-21 Raider bomber.