Selman Bardhi, 85, has died after being struck by a vehicle in Elbasan last night.

The elderly man died several hours after the accident, having failed to survive the serious injuries he sustained.

Të lidhura None found

The collision occurred at around 5:15 p.m. in the area of the former State Reserves Park. According to preliminary information, Bardhi was walking when he was hit by the vehicle, suffering multiple serious injuries.

After the accident, the driver left the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

At the time, rain was falling in Elbasan and visibility was limited—conditions that may have affected traffic safety.

Investigations are expected to clarify the full circumstances of the accident and the driver’s responsibility.