US attacks speedboat suspected of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, five killed

Five people were killed after United States forces struck a speedboat in the eastern Pacific Ocean that they suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced the attack.

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In its statement, SOUTHCOM said intelligence had confirmed that the vessel was actively participating in drug trafficking. The five people on board were described by US authorities as “narco-terrorists.”

The command also released a video that it said showed the moment the speedboat was attacked.

The attack is part of the US campaign against vessels suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean.

Since September 2025, the United States has carried out dozens of attacks on vessels suspected of transporting drugs. Published data shows that the operations have caused more than 230 deaths.

The campaign has been opposed by human rights organizations and United Nations officials, who have questioned the legality of the operations and warned that the killings could constitute extrajudicial executions.

Critics point out that Washington has not made public evidence proving that every vessel targeted was involved in illegal activities.