Supreme Court sends Veliaj’s appeal in the “Nesti Angoni” case to the Tirana Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Tirana Court should examine Mayor Erion Veliaj’s appeal concerning the complaint filed under the identity “Nesti Angoni.” The ruling resolves the dispute over jurisdiction between that court and the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO).

Veliaj has challenged the decision not to initiate criminal proceedings on the basis of his complaint and has requested that the investigation continue.

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“Nesti Angoni” is the name used in the complaint that led to proceedings being initiated against the mayor. According to the checks cited in the complaint, no person with this identity appears in the civil registry.

After reviewing the case, the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court determined that the Tirana Court has jurisdiction to examine Veliaj’s appeal against the decision not to initiate criminal proceedings.