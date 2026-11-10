Urban transport seeks 6% VAT in 2027, opposing proposal to raise it to 21%

The National Urban Transport Association has asked Albania’s Parliament to apply a reduced VAT rate of 6% to public transport in 2027. In its letter, the association describes public transport as an essential service for Albanian citizens and families.

The request was submitted during discussions on the 2027 Fiscal Package and draft state budget. The association opposes a proposal to raise value-added tax from 20% to 21% and wants public transport to qualify for tax relief.

Të lidhura None found

According to sector representatives, the service cannot be treated as an ordinary commercial activity. Thousands of people rely on public transport every day to get to work and school and to meet their daily needs.

The association wants public transport to receive the same kind of tax relief that Prime Minister Edi Rama has proposed for essential products, with VAT set at 6%, journalist Kristina Belba reports.

The request argues that the reduction would ease costs for transport operators while protecting passengers from a potential increase in fares.

For this reason, the National Urban Transport Association wants the 2027 Fiscal Package to include concrete relief measures, rather than only increasing the tax burden, for a sector it considers vital to people’s mobility and the day-to-day functioning of the economy.