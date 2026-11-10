Bulgaria: More than 50 vehicles collide on highway; at least 10 dead and 50 injured (Video)

On Tuesday morning, a major pileup on the Trakia motorway in southeastern Bulgaria involved around 50 vehicles, including trucks and buses.

Foreign media report that at least 10 people have died. Another 50 people have been injured and taken to regional hospitals. Dense fog, which severely limited visibility on the road, is suspected to have caused the accident.

Të lidhura None found

Collisions occurred on both sides of the motorway. Some vehicles overturned, while others ran off the road.

Police, firefighters and emergency crews have arrived at the scene and are continuing rescue operations. According to reports, some people are still trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Authorities have announced that an investigation to determine the full causes and circumstances of the accident will begin once rescue operations are complete.