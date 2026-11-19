Arben Hajrullahu, rector of the University of Prishtina, has dismissed claims that the electronic message sent to students of the Faculty of Medicine contained threatening tones. According to him, the communication simply had to do with the implementation of statutory obligations and ensuring the normal flow of the educational process.

His statements came immediately after the gathering called by the Student Parliament in front of the Rectorate building, where participants expressed dissatisfaction with the content of the email, which they perceived as intimidating.

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Hajrullahu expressed readiness to apologize and withdraw if a text analysis proves that there were threatening elements in his communication, but underlined that according to his personal assessment such a thing did not happen, reports KosovaPress.

Rector: I withdraw if analysis shows there was a misunderstanding

“We must analyze the text to see if it contains threatening language. If it does, then we have a misunderstanding and I am ready to withdraw and apologize. However, based on my reading as the author of that notice addressed to academic staff on the smooth running of teaching, as well as on the statutory obligations that apply equally to the rector, professors and students, I do not see such elements,” he declared.

The rector added that he finds no reason to apologize for something that, according to his conviction, does not exist at all.

He also addressed the problems encountered in the Faculty of Medicine, emphasizing the issue of recording class attendance as the central point of the debate.

Hajrullahu explains context of the contested email

“Since there is no threat, then there is no basis for any apology for something that is not real. There are always a small number of individuals who try to create artificial situations around the Faculty of Medicine. This faculty faces greater challenges than other academic units. The essence is attendance recording. In 13 academic units, a technological advancement has been welcomed for many years — from recording presence through physical lists, to cards with devices at classroom entrances, and to the supplementary digital form through QR. Whatever form is used for recording is acceptable,” he said.

Hajrullahu hinted that behind the students’ dissatisfaction there may also be political interests, claiming that some people are not feeling comfortable with the current way the university is run.

Despite the objections, he showed openness to talks with students and to correcting any technical mistake that may have appeared.

Rector open to dialogue with the student community

“Apparently some individuals really do not feel comfortable with this good governance, perhaps they may even feel threatened. The rector does not threaten anyone… these are in all likelihood somewhat directed also by various political forces, which as it seems have a problem with good governance at the university. Perhaps individual and group interests may feel endangered and this will continue for all those who do not act in accordance with the statute and regulations of UP. The door is open, dialogue is the best way to improve if there is any technical omission,” he stressed.

He called on the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health not to ignore the situation and to pay due attention to the University of Prishtina.

Students of the University of Prishtina gathered in protest in front of the Rectorate on 19 November 2026 to oppose an email sent by rector Arben Hajrullahu after the boycott of classes in the Faculty of Medicine, which was related to the attendance recording system through QR Code.

In that email, the rector had warned that students who boycott classes in the Faculty of Medicine risk repeating the academic year or even losing their student status, while for academic staff who do not hold classes due to the boycott he warned of measures up to termination of contract.

The Student Parliament and student representatives considered the email as a form of threat and as overstepping the boundaries of institutional communication.

Flon Kastrati, chairman of the Student Parliament, stated that any dialogue with the rector is impossible without a withdrawal of the words and an apology from him.