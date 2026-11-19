During the preparation of a scientific paper, Fati Iseni has analyzed statistical data for the 2010–2024 period on births, deaths and natural balance by ethnic affiliation in North Macedonia. The analysis highlights pronounced demographic differences between communities and an overall negative balance of -1,202 at the national level, with a total of 314,927 births and 316,129 deaths.

The table data for 2010–2024 show the following natural balances by ethnic groups: Macedonians recorded 158,665 births and 233,376 deaths, with a balance of -74,711; Albanians have 101,714 births and 54,018 deaths, with a balance of +47,696; Roma have 14,417 births and 7,570 deaths, with a balance of +6,847; Turks have 13,767 births and 7,229 deaths, with a balance of +6,538; Serbs have 1,673 births and 5,801 deaths, with a balance of -4,128; Bosniaks have 3,003 births and 2,015 deaths, with a balance of +988; Vlachs have 362 births and 811 deaths, with a balance of -449, while other categories not included in these seven groups have 21,326 births and 5,309 deaths, with a balance of +16,017.

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According to Iseni, these figures raise important questions for the country’s demographic future, ethnic composition and socio-political developments.