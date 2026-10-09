Ukrainian drone attacks in Belgorod leave two dead and three injured

Two people were killed and three others injured in Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, Russian authorities said on Thursday.

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Information published on Telegram said that a man died after a drone struck the vehicle in which he was traveling.

Another attack later killed a woman and injured three people. Belgorod has frequently been targeted by attacks by Ukrainian forces.

Reuters reported that it had been unable to independently verify the Russian authorities’ statements.