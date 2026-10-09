After more than 12 hours of negotiations, the 60-year-old German who killed two officials during a weapons check is arrested

After more than 12 hours of negotiations, the 60-year-old German who killed two officials during a weapons check is arrested

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, October 8, in Berngau, when two employees of the Neumarkt regional administration went to the home of a 60-year-old German man to check whether weapons were kept and stored in accordance with the law.

Të lidhura

None found

According to police, the 60-year-old opened fire on the two officials, killing both, and then locked himself inside the home. Initially authorities reported that a man had died and a woman was seriously injured, but later confirmed that the second employee had also died.

After a police operation that involved more than 12 hours of negotiations, the 60-year-old was arrested. Special forces entered the home at around 2:20 a.m. Friday and managed to handcuff the suspect. Around 150 police officers and 90 members of rescue and support services took part in the operation, and a police helicopter was deployed.

During the operation, police tried to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully. Authorities had said they were in communication with him and that the aim was to avoid a violent intervention.

The motives for the attack remain unclear. According to German media, the 60-year-old may have been an amateur sniper with no criminal record, but this information has not been officially confirmed by authorities.

Police had cordoned off the area during the operation and said that residents outside the security perimeter were not at risk. Investigations are continuing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

Berngau is a rural community with around 2,600 residents in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 08:59

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