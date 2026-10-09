LAMM: Border traffic continues without long delays

LAMM: Border traffic continues without long delays

The LAMM agency announces that traffic on state roads is proceeding normally, while most road segments are dry.

Të lidhura

None found

Outside urban centers, traffic volume is moderate. At border crossing points on the North Macedonia side, no long waits have been recorded for vehicles entering or leaving the country.

Drivers are urged to adjust their speed to the conditions and respect road signage. Increased caution is required on segments passing through valleys, river valleys and gorges, where landslides may occur, especially on the Katllanovë – Veles, Mavrovë – Dibër – Strugë, Vinicë – Berovë and Koçan – Dellçevë roads.

Since April 15, the Ohër – Resnjë route through Galiçica National Park has been reopened to traffic for all vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons.


Shtuar 9.10.2026 08:56

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