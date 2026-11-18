Ukraine takes the war underground, soldiers spend seven months inside a Soviet gas pipeline to protect themselves from drones

Conflict in Ukraine is entering a new phase, the underground one. For seven months, Ukrainian forces have used an old Soviet-era gas pipeline in the Kharkiv area to move troops, transport supplies and conduct combat against the Russian army.

This tunnel, with a diameter slightly larger than one meter, provides protection from drones and bombardments that have made any movement on the front line extremely dangerous, as BBC reports.

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Under conditions of drone dominance over the battlefield sky, the Ukrainian army is increasingly turning to underground spaces to hold positions and advance against Russian forces.

One of the most unusual operations is taking place in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers have spent entire months inside an old Soviet gas pipeline, living and fighting in extremely difficult conditions.

With a diameter of just over one meter, the pipeline is so narrow that soldiers are forced to crawl to move. Nevertheless, it offers a crucial advantage: protection from drones, artillery shells and glide bombs that control the airspace above the front.

“Fighting underground is already the only solution,” says Zanuda, one of the people who helped plan the Ukrainian operation.

He describes this form of warfare as a completely new world, but acknowledges that conditions are very harsh.

“On the surface you always have some room to maneuver, but here you can encounter the enemy only face to face,” he explains.

The Ukrainian operation, called “Veles” after a Slavic mythological deity of the underworld, began in April. Since then, Ukrainian forces claim to have advanced about 15 kilometers along the pipeline, in a mission that has required months of work and constant confrontation with danger.

According to the BBC, Russian troops had been the first to use this pipeline to penetrate the city of Kupiansk in September 2025.

Russia had previously used underground pipelines during operations in Avdiivka in 2024, as well as in attempts to recapture territory in Russia’s Kursk region. But this time, the Ukrainians have managed to gradually turn the situation in their favor.

To move troops and transport supplies, they have built a special electric cart, which they have dubbed “the Kupiansk Metro.”

The journey inside the pipeline lasts dozens of minutes. The space is so limited that soldiers must keep their heads down and their legs tucked in the entire way.

The destination is an expanded area inside the pipeline, where Ukrainians have set up small shelters for ammunition and military equipment.

A soldier nicknamed “Muzikanti” has spent three months in these conditions. During this period, he has surfaced only a few times, mainly to wash or for personal needs. Even though they are near the line of contact, he says they feel safer underground.

“But down here it is safe,” he says, referring to the protection the pipeline offers from air attacks.

Another soldier, Vovochka, who had spent three weeks fighting on the surface, says conditions in the pipeline are more favorable.

“It’s more comfortable in the pipeline, because here no drones fly and no artillery shells or glide bombs fall,” he says.

However, even the underground space is not without dangers. Inside the pipeline, direct clashes have taken place, while both sides have created fortified positions.

Soldiers from the 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine also took part in the operation. Their first task was to clear the pipeline of debris, water and barricades placed by Russian forces.

According to soldiers’ testimonies, some of the obstacles were mined or contained the bodies of dead Russian soldiers.

“When we moved them or tried to get past them, we didn’t know what was hidden underneath,” says a soldier nicknamed Chyzh.

He also mentions the danger from bullets that could ricochet inside the pipeline, making their trajectory unpredictable.

Another soldier, Kort, recalls clashes with Russian troops:

“We were all shooting, pushing them back.”

According to the Ukrainian army, more than 100 Russian soldiers were killed during the operation and 30 others were taken prisoner.

“Yes, there were dead bodies. I even had to sleep next to them,” Kort recounts.

Living for months in such a narrow pipeline has caused physical and psychological problems for the soldiers. Commander Biashym, who maintains constant contact with the troops inside the pipeline, says many of them suffer from scrapes and injuries caused by spending long periods on their knees.

Some have also experienced panic attacks due to the closed space, while others have had difficulty breathing. The commander’s previous experience as a miner has helped prepare soldiers for the physical and psychological challenges of this operation.

Hundreds of Colombian volunteers, part of the 23rd RUG Assault Regiment, were also involved in the mission. One of them, known by the nickname Gecko, says the group needed 30 days just to clear a 500-meter segment.

“It was difficult, it was hot and I was scared inside the pipeline. But at some point I just thought: okay, deal with it and we move forward,” he says.

Clashes in the pipeline continue. Russian forces have also created fortified positions and are trying to penetrate areas controlled by Ukrainians through underground spaces.

The BBC reports that during a visit to an above-ground control center, another Russian attempt to bypass Ukrainian positions was observed, and it was struck by Kyiv’s drones.

The operation has developed on several fronts simultaneously: underground, on the surface and in the air. Zanuda believes this way of fighting could become an important part of future conflicts.

“Ground operations are already almost impossible,” he says, adding that “everyone understands that, for the moment, the only way to fight is underground.”

He predicts there will be other similar missions, recalling that Ukraine has a wide network of pipelines built during the Soviet period to transport oil, gas and ammonia to Europe.

However, despite the operation’s claimed success, the results have not changed the overall course of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the operation as a success, since according to Kyiv it has helped recapture lost territory and boosted troop morale.

But the figures also show the extraordinary difficulty of the mission: seven months to clear and advance 15 kilometers in a dark, narrow and dangerous pipeline. For Ukraine, despite the progress underground, there is still no light at the end of the tunnel.