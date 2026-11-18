The Hydrometeorological Directorate has issued a meteorological alarm for today, warning of heavy rainfall and strong southwesterly winds, with speeds expected to exceed 80 kilometers per hour.

Të lidhura None found

According to forecasts, the coming days will also bring unstable atmospheric conditions, with cloudiness and local rainfall that will occasionally vary in intensity.

Due to air masses coming from the south, temperatures will remain relatively high until Friday, staying above the usual average for this period of the year.

From Saturday, however, forecasters warn of a change in atmospheric conditions and a drop in temperatures.