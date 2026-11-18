Elisa Spiropali, who was expelled from the Socialist Party forums, appeared in the parliament chamber only around 18:00, several hours after the session began and after the prime minister’s speech on the 2027 budget.

She exchanged a few words with Bledi Çuçi and then took her seat next to Lindita Nikolla, but had no communication with the latter.

Të lidhura None found

The fact that she sat near socialist MPs comes as it remains unclear whether she has also been expelled from the Socialist Party parliamentary group.

It is still unknown whether she will remain in parliament as an independent MP, as the request for her expulsion from the parliamentary group has not yet been formalized.