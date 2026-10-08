UK-Germany alliance against Moscow/Burnham and Merz join forces to respond to hybrid attacks

Britain and Germany have decided to coordinate their efforts to address the threats, cyberattacks and acts of sabotage that have recently been attributed mainly to Russia.

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During his third foreign visit, following stops in the United States and Ukraine, Prime Minister Andy Burnham met German Chancellor Merz in Berlin. The two officials announced a new strategic partnership aimed at combating hybrid attacks, promoting regional economic development and cooperating in the innovation sector.

The agreement provides for the exchange of classified information to identify and neutralize cyberattacks, as well as to weaken the capabilities of hostile actors. The reference is to Russia and other states unfriendly to Western values that operate in Europe. Another objective is to ensure the security of critical infrastructure in both countries.

The development follows similar agreements that Britain has signed with Turkey and the European Union since the Labour Party came to power two years ago.

Discussions between Burnham and Merz also included the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Burnham asked Germany to join the program to produce fighter jets, which currently involves Italy, Japan and Britain.

Ahead of next month’s summit between the European Union and Britain, Burnham said he remained committed to deepening cooperation. He said he wanted to explore the possibility of bringing Britain even closer to the European Union.

In recent weeks, the British prime minister has also mentioned the possibility of rejoining the bloc following the Brexit referendum, which led to Britain’s departure from the European Union.