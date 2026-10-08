Muja pays official visit to North Macedonia, with agricultural cooperation and food safety in focus

Kosovo’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development, Armend Muja, paid an official visit to North Macedonia, where discussions focused on deepening cooperation between the two countries in agriculture and food safety.

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During his visit to Skopje, Muja held meetings with his counterpart, Borçe Serafimovski, Deputy Minister Albrim Hoxha, and representatives of institutions responsible for food safety.

The parties examined ways to expand bilateral cooperation, increase trade exchanges, and facilitate the movement of agricultural and food products between Kosovo and North Macedonia.

Food safety was one of the main topics of the meetings. In this context, they discussed aligning control and certification procedures, sharing information, and improving cooperation between the competent authorities.

The discussions also covered official controls at border crossings and in the domestic market, product traceability, and coordinating actions to identify and manage risks that could harm consumers’ health.

Representatives of the two countries also shared experiences regarding support schemes for farmers, rural development, and the advancement of agricultural production. The meetings also addressed the alignment of sectoral policies with European Union standards and policies, including the Common Agricultural Policy.

Muja said that sustainable cooperation between Kosovo and North Macedonia is important for improving conditions for farmers and businesses, expanding mutual trade, and maintaining high food safety standards.

During the visit, Minister Muja was accompanied by Kosovo’s ambassador to North Macedonia, Florian Qehaja, and the director of Kosovo’s Food and Veterinary Agency, Venera Çerkini.

The visit aims to strengthen institutional and regional ties, increase the competitiveness of agricultural producers, and advance alignment with European standards.