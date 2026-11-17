The latest information gathered by U.S. intelligence indicates that Iran is considering scenarios for carrying out attacks inside the United States, including the use of a “dirty” bomb containing radioactive materials or chemical weapons.

Seven U.S. officials said that possible targets could include senior members of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington.

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Sources cited by CNN clarified that this does not currently involve an attack expected to happen soon, but rather plans and scenarios under analysis. Authorities are still trying to determine whether Tehran has the capabilities and personnel needed to carry out such an operation.

According to the sources, the plans identified by intelligence include specific potential locations and targets. As a result, several meetings have been held at U.S. institutions over the past week, and preventive measures have been drawn up in response to a possible threat.

Lauren Bis, a White House spokesperson, said the administration is carefully monitoring every potential threat. She stressed that there are currently no credible threats to U.S. territory.

“At this time, there are no credible threats to the homeland,” her statement said.

Another possibility being examined by U.S. intelligence is that Iran may have concealed radioactive materials in the United States.

According to the information gathered, Tehran may have considered using people already in the United States, thereby avoiding sending trained agents from abroad.

A CNN source said U.S. agencies had intercepted communications claiming that Iran had placed materials on U.S. soil that could be used to make bombs. However, officials do not share the same assessment of how credible this information is.

Their concern is more about a possible change in Tehran’s willingness to carry out an attack than any clear expansion of its ability to do so.

A “dirty” bomb differs from a nuclear weapon because it consists of a conventional explosive combined with radioactive material. After the explosion, these materials spread into the environment. Experts say the greatest immediate damage would be caused by the blast, while radioactive contamination could affect surrounding areas and have lasting health consequences.

A CNN-cited official described the weapon as a “weapon of terror, not precision,” explaining that its main purpose would be to spread fear and contaminate a specific area.

Allegations that Iran is preparing chemical weapons attacks have been rejected by Iran’s mission to the United Nations. In its statement, it said Iran considers the use of chemical weapons illegal under any circumstances and called the claims false.

U.S. intelligence is also focused beyond the country’s borders. Officials are analyzing information suggesting that Iran could use chemical weapons against U.S. forces stationed in the Middle East.

Two U.S. officials said this information has prompted a separate planning process to protect military, diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region.

Some officials have warned that U.S. forces may not have sufficient equipment and training to properly respond to a possible chemical attack.

These concerns have emerged at a time when diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran on ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz have yet to produce a concrete result.

President Donald Trump recently said the war would end “relatively quickly,” but negotiations remain complicated, and neither side has shown a willingness to make significant concessions.

A source in the region told CNN that the coming weeks could be decisive for an agreement. The source also warned that radical elements within Iran’s regime or groups that benefit from prolonging the war could try to derail diplomacy through an attack.

Despite this, U.S. officials assess that Iranian leaders understand such an attack would bring severe consequences and could prompt a response from the United States.

According to one source, the risk could increase if Iran’s leaders concluded that the regime’s survival was under threat and that a new escalation was justified.