Albanian-American organizations make 10 demands of Rama: End arbitrary arrests! Stop police use of force and resign

Albanian-American organizations have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Edi Rama, setting out their 10 demands.

In the letter, the organizations express concern about the escalation of the situation since October 13, when student protests began.

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The Albanian-American organizations are calling on Prime Minister Edi Rama to put Albania’s interests above his own and resign, thereby facilitating a peaceful transition that would create the conditions for institutional and electoral reforms.

“Facilitate a peaceful transition that creates the conditions for institutional and electoral reforms that strengthen fundamental rights and guarantee free and fair elections. As a NATO ally, an EU candidate country and a member of the UN, your government has committed itself to democracy, individual freedoms and the rule of law. We expect you to honor this commitment, respect Albania’s Constitution and cooperate fully with the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), even when its investigations involve members of your government,” the letter to Edi Rama states.

One of the organizations’ main demands is the publication, within 30 days, of a comprehensive report on police interventions since October 13, 2026.

The organizations say the report should include orders authorizing the use of force; details of every incident; the weapons and ammunition used; the number of arrests, detentions and searches, as well as the number of people injured; and disciplinary measures taken against police officers.

They also call on international institutions to support independent investigations into allegations of human rights violations and corruption.

“Give international investigators full access. Create a safe and independent way for citizens to report abuses. Ensure that every complaint is documented and investigated impartially. Hold those responsible for violations accountable, including officials and leaders who ordered, encouraged or tolerated them,” one of the demands addressed to Edi Rama states.

They also call for SPAK to be protected from political interference, provided with the necessary resources, and supported through the use of diplomatic tools, including Albania’s European integration process.

The full letter:

To the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama,

We, the undersigned Albanian-American organizations, stand united in support of peaceful protests, the protesters’ constitutional rights, and their calls to end corruption and achieve greater transparency, political accountability and reform.

For more than four months, Albanians have protested without major incidents, expressing their demands peacefully and democratically. Had you responded in a timely manner through meaningful engagement and dialogue, the international community would have witnessed a young democracy at its best, with citizens exercising their rights and a government responding to their concerns.

Instead, it is witnessing a crisis.

Since October 13, 2026, tensions have escalated into clashes, injuries to protesters and police officers, and property damage. Troublingly, instead of showing restraint, easing tensions and addressing the protesters’ concerns, you have responded with disproportionate force, mass arrests, threats and intimidation.

Your government then imposed heavy fines and introduced new restrictive laws. These actions have undermined civil rights, instilled fear, deepened public mistrust and fueled further unrest.

Every government has a duty to ensure the safety of its citizens and maintain public order. But it must do so within the limits of the law.

Albania’s Constitution establishes the law as the basis and limit of all state activity. It prohibits torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. It guarantees equality before the law; freedom of assembly, expression and movement; freedom of the press; the rights of detained and accused persons; free legal aid for those unable to afford it; due process; the presumption of innocence; protection of personal data; the right to strike; academic freedom; special protection for children; and compensation for victims of unlawful state actions.

It also requires that any restriction of these rights be prescribed by law, be proportionate and not exceed the limits set by the European Convention on Human Rights.

In the interests of peace, justice and Albania’s future, we call on you to:

1. End the excessive use of force and intimidation.

Immediately stop the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas against protesters and journalists. Reduce the heavy police presence at peaceful protests, which the UN warns could escalate tensions.

Stop using administrative measures to pressure and intimidate peaceful protesters, including heavy fines and travel bans imposed without court orders.

(Articles 17, 22, 25, 38, 42, 47)

2. Ensure police officers are identifiable.

Police officers must wear clearly visible identification badges and carry identification documents at all times—the same standard already required of citizens.

(Articles 4, 15)

3. End arbitrary arrests.

Release anyone detained solely for participating in peaceful protests. Ensure that every detained person is promptly informed, in a language they understand, of the reasons for their arrest and has immediate access to a lawyer.

Provide a free lawyer to anyone who cannot afford one.

(Articles 27, 28, 31, 42)

4. Protect minors.

Ensure that allegations of police brutality against minors are independently investigated and that no child is questioned by authorities without a parent or legal guardian, a lawyer and a psychologist present, as required by Albanian law and international child protection standards.

(Article 54)

5. Suspend the new legislation on protests.

Adopted by emergency decree on October 28, 2026, without parliamentary debate, it imposes broad restrictions on assembly, expression and travel, accompanied by heavy fines.

This legislation should not be enforced until it has been reviewed by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the Venice Commission, and discussed in Parliament.

(Articles 17, 22, 38, 47, 101)

6. End punishment without trial.

Do not place citizens on a register of “violent individuals” or deny them access to transport, airports and hotels without a court judgment finding them guilty.

Citizens deserve the same presumption of innocence that your government has demanded for its officials.

(Articles 18, 30, 35, 38, 42)

7. Make the documentation public.

Within 30 days, publish a comprehensive report on the police response since October 13, 2026, in accordance with the UN Human Rights Guidance on Less-Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement (2020) and the OSCE/Venice Commission Guidelines on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly.

The report should include:

Orders authorizing the use of force.

A detailed account of every incident and every use of force.

The weapons and ammunition used.

The number of detentions, identity checks and physical searches.

All arrests, detentions and injuries.

Any disciplinary measures taken.

Preserve all relevant documents and evidence, including video footage and all official communications on any device, whether by radio, phone, text message, email or messaging apps, so they can be independently reviewed.

(Articles 23, 35)

8. Allow international oversight.

Give international investigators full access. Create a safe and independent way for citizens to report abuses.

Ensure that every complaint is documented and investigated impartially. Hold those responsible for violations accountable, including officials and leaders who ordered, encouraged or tolerated them.

(Articles 15, 122)

9. Compensate and care for victims.

Provide compensation to everyone subjected to unlawful police use of force, unlawful detention or other violations of their civil rights.

Offer them free legal, medical and psychological assistance through independent service providers.

(Articles 44, 55)

10. Take political responsibility.

Put Albania’s interests before your own and restore public trust by resigning.

Facilitate a peaceful transition that creates the conditions for institutional and electoral reforms that strengthen fundamental rights and guarantee free and fair elections.

As a NATO ally, an EU candidate country and a member of the UN, your government has committed itself to democracy, individual freedoms and the rule of law. We expect you to honor this commitment, respect Albania’s Constitution and cooperate fully with the Special Structure against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK), even when its investigations involve members of your government.

We also call on the United States, the European Union and international institutions to support and conduct independent investigations into alleged rights violations and corruption, and to protect SPAK from political interference.

We urge them to provide the necessary resources and use every diplomatic tool available, including the EU accession process.

We invite international human rights observers, lawyers and journalists to monitor and document developments in Albania, and call on your government to ensure their safety and unhindered access.

We commend the courage of the students, professors, journalists and citizens who have taken to the streets for more than five months. Albanian-Americans stand with them and will continue to raise their voices with governments and international institutions until their rights are respected.

We urge them to remain peaceful, resolute and vigilant during this critical moment for Albania’s democracy.

This crisis requires a political solution, and every political solution requires sacrifice. That sacrifice can only come from those in power.