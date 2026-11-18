U.S. Embassy: Washington ready to support Kosovo on infrastructure security and technology investments

In an announcement published on Facebook, the United States Embassy in Pristina said that its economic affairs official, Bradley Johansen, spoke on the panel “Critical Infrastructure – Energy and Aviation.”

During this panel, Johansen stressed the importance of reliable suppliers, secure infrastructure, and sustainable supply chains for attracting investment and protecting innovation in Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

The U.S. Embassy reaffirmed that Washington is ready to work with Kosovo on strengthening infrastructure security, economic resilience, and expanding opportunities for American investment.

The embassy also noted that the U.S. is ready to work with Kosovo to advance secure and reliable infrastructure, strengthen economic resilience, and open new opportunities for American investment and partnerships in the field of technology.