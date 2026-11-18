Glauk Konjufca, first deputy prime minister and also minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, held a farewell meeting today with Tamar Ziv, Israel’s ambassador to Kosovo.

During the conversation, Konjufca expressed gratitude for her work and dedication during her period as a diplomat, highlighting in particular the fact that she was Israel’s first ambassador to Kosovo.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora announced that the meeting also addressed bilateral relations between Kosovo and Israel, which were established in 2021, as well as the need to advance cooperation in sectors of mutual interest.

Konjufca expressed gratitude to Ambassador Ziv for cooperation during her mandate and wished her success in future duties.

This meeting marks the end of Tamar Ziv’s diplomatic mandate in Kosovo, where she served as Israel’s first diplomatic representative in the country.