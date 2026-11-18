Supercomputer prediction: What chances do Kosovo and Albania have for Euro 2028?

The national teams of Kosovo and Albania have less than a 50 percent probability of securing participation in the European Championship “Euro 2028”.

This first prediction comes from the supercomputer after all the teams were distributed into their respective pots, although the draw has not yet taken place.

Të lidhura None found

According to “Football Meets Data”, Kosovo has only a 33 percent chance of reaching a major tournament for the first time, while Albania stands slightly higher at 40 percent.

Despite both national teams being in the same pot, the red-and-blacks have a slight advantage thanks to an alternative route through the Euro 2028 play-off.

England and Spain are the only teams whose qualification is practically guaranteed, followed by France, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

These probabilities will undergo significant changes after the Euro 2028 draw. In the initial predictions, the strongest possible group would include Spain, Switzerland, Finland and Malta.

On the other hand, the most favorable predicted group would be the one with Greece, Northern Ireland, San Marino and Liechtenstein.

The Euro 2028 qualifying draw will be held on December 6 in Belfast, while the first matches are scheduled to begin in March 2027.