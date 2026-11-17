Following a retrial, the Basic Court in Pristina sentenced Besnik Salihu to a total of 24 years in prison for the murder of S.S. His brother, Ilaz Salihu, was acquitted.

Besnik Salihu was found guilty of “murder” and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was also sentenced to one year and six months in prison for the unauthorized possession of a weapon; the court imposed a single sentence of 24 years.

Të lidhura None found

Ilaz Salihu was found not guilty of the charge that he had assisted in carrying out the murder, as it was not proven that he had committed the criminal offense.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by the panel of judges, chaired by Alban Ajvazi, with Gazmend Bahtiri and Gent Beka as members.

The prosecution had charged Besnik Salihu with the murder of S.S. in March 2023 in Dumnicë, Podujeva, as well as with the unauthorized possession of a weapon. Ilaz Salihu was charged with assisting in the murder.

In its ruling of February 11, 2026, the Basic Court in Pristina had sentenced Besnik Salihu to a single sentence of 25 years in prison, after reclassifying the offense from “aggravated murder” to “murder,” as well as for the unauthorized possession of a weapon. In that decision too, Ilaz Salihu had been acquitted. On June 23, 2026, the Court of Appeals annulled the ruling and remanded the case for retrial.

According to the indictment, on March 26, 2023, at around 6:08 p.m., in the village of Dumincë e Epërme in the Municipality of Podujeva, following a dispute with S.S., Besnik Salihu approached him suddenly and treacherously, with the intention of taking his life.